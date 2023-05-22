Raymond James Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

