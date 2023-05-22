Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) versus China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -64.89% China Health Industries N/A -0.81% -0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals $2.22 million 1,352.81 -$311.90 million N/A N/A China Health Industries N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $99.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of -9.44, meaning that its stock price is 1,044% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

