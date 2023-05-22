Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,594,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,702,060.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $404,020.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,707,805 shares in the company, valued at $98,993,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,594,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,702,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 198,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,541 and have sold 197,100 shares valued at $1,389,529. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.