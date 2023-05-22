REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

REE Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ REE opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

