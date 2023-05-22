Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $759.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $788.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

