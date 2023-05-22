REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

