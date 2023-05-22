REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
