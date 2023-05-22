Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.3 %

REPL opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Replimune Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Replimune Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

