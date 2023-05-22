Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.3 %

REPL opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Replimune Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Replimune Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.