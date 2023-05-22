Reviewing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.74 -$6.68 million ($0.37) -3.14 AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.75 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -160.00

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

AcuityAds beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.