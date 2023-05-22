Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jin Medical International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Edwards Lifesciences
|1
|10
|7
|0
|2.33
Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $89.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Jin Medical International.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jin Medical International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Edwards Lifesciences
|$5.38 billion
|9.90
|$1.52 billion
|$2.41
|36.49
Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.
Profitability
This table compares Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jin Medical International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Edwards Lifesciences
|27.07%
|25.81%
|18.24%
Summary
Edwards Lifesciences beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
