Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 7 0 2.33

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $89.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 9.90 $1.52 billion $2.41 36.49

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 27.07% 25.81% 18.24%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Rating)

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.