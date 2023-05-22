Reviewing Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -285.96% -175.19% -66.74% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -191.47% -96.79%

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Eterna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $2.51 million 2.18 -$8.22 million ($2.51) -0.65 Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.32 -$24.58 million N/A N/A

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eterna Therapeutics.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Evoke Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the provision of cell engineering therapies. It is involved in the development of mRNA cell engineering technologies to repair cellular dysfunction and treat a range of therapeutic indications. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

