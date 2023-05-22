Reviewing Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.13, suggesting that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuantumScape and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -6.16 Novonix $5.79 million 57.60 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 2 1 0 0 1.33 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Novonix beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

