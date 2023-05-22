Reviewing Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) & Its Competitors

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spine Injury Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% Spine Injury Solutions Competitors -19.82% 5.11% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 -$810,000.00 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors $10.89 billion $227.15 million -23.85

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spine Injury Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spine Injury Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors 675 3688 3376 69 2.36

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Spine Injury Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spine Injury Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions rivals beat Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

