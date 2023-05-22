RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.
Several research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 792,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
