RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 792,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.