Robert W. Baird Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $775.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $755.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $371.52 and a 1-year high of $768.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.54.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

