Robert W. Baird Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.10.

Canada Goose Price Performance

TSE:GOOS opened at C$22.98 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$20.01 and a one year high of C$32.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

