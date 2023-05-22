Robert W. Baird Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %

NYSE:FL opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.