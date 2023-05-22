Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

