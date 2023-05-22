Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RMCF stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
