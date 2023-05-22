Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 5.6 %

RMCF stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

