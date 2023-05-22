Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 339 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.25).

Several brokerages have commented on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.11), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($55,061.10). In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.11), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($55,061.10). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,490.92). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROR opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

