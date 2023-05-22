Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

LSPD stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$17.02 and a one year high of C$35.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

