Royal Bank of Canada Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $53.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 620,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

