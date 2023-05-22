Royal Bank of Canada Raises High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$17.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of HLF opened at C$14.67 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.77 and a 1-year high of C$15.87. The stock has a market cap of C$486.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8088779 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

