Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,196,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.