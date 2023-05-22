Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,655 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2,758.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.82 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

