Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 643 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after buying an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 335,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Shares of ADI opened at $190.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

