Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 309,412 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,393,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 170,836 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

