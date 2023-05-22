Sandy Spring Bank Buys 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,310.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

