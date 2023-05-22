Sandy Spring Bank Buys 659 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after buying an additional 621,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

