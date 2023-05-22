Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.