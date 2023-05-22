Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,661 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,456 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

