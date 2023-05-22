Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

