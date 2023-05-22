Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $759.05 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $788.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

