Sandy Spring Bank Has $171,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,261 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

