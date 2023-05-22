Sandy Spring Bank Has $202,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $408.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.42 and a 200-day moving average of $355.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

