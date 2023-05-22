Sandy Spring Bank Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

