Sandy Spring Bank Has $367,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.