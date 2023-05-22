Sandy Spring Bank Has $86,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $189.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

