Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 70 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $457.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.93 and a 200-day moving average of $435.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

