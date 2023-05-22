Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

