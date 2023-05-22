Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,312 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

