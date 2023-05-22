Sandy Spring Bank Sells 26,030 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.97% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA OVB opened at $20.64 on Monday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.