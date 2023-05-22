Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,937 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

