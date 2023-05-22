Sandy Spring Bank Sells 85 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $126.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

