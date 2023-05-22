Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.