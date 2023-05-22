Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -183.86% -72.19% -58.73% MaxCyte -73.66% -11.99% -10.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $70.15 million 0.51 -$50.99 million ($1.03) -0.29 MaxCyte $41.25 million 9.55 -$23.57 million ($0.30) -12.77

Analyst Recommendations

MaxCyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science 37, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Science 37 and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80 MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,052.83%. MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.15%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Volatility & Risk

Science 37 has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Science 37 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Science 37 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

