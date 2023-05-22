Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 39,578 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.6 %

BB opened at $5.38 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

