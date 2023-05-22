Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$16.52. The stock has a market cap of C$480.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

