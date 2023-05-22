Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

