Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

