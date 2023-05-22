SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,620 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,616. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

